Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

11/15/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €76.00 ($86.36) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €54.00 ($61.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ETR:MOR opened at €38.04 ($43.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.71 and its 200-day moving average is €51.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €32.41 ($36.83) and a 1-year high of €101.90 ($115.80).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

