Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 49,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 495% compared to the average daily volume of 8,349 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE SAVE traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $20.37. 403,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,938. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

