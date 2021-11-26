Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,939% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,308. The company has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

