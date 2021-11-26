Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,637 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 618% compared to the typical volume of 924 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

