ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $465,124.52

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. ION has a total market capitalization of $465,124.52 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00199680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00737052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,290 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,290 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

