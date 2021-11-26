IoTeX Trading Down 14.5% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $139.12 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.00363880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

