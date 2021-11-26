IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CSML) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.22. 10,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 17,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.