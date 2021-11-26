IQE (LON:IQE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. IQE traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 4691306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get IQE alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Chesney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.64 million and a PE ratio of -351.00.

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.