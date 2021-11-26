IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Buys £7,600 in Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

IQE stock opened at GBX 36.30 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.90. The company has a market capitalization of £291.29 million and a PE ratio of -361.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

