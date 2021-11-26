IRISnet Achieves Market Cap of $138.79 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $138.79 million and $13.53 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,049,412,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,280,554 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

