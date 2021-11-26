iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,171% compared to the average volume of 216 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

