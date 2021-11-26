iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.17. 17,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,850. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

