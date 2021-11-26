iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,029. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

