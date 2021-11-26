iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading Down 1%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 73,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 163,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4,757.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,997,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 74,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

