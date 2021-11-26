iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.10. 7,692,345 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07.

