iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 403,612 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

