iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,835. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

