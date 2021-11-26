iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

