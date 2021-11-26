iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Trading Down 2.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.12 and last traded at $67.33. Approximately 17,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 20,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20.

