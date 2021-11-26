iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

