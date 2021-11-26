iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 434,295 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

