iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,055,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after buying an additional 1,033,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

