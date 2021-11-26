iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.35. 8,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.