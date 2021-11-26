iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $86.09 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.39.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

