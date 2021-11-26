iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.16 and last traded at $106.57. Approximately 7,474,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,602,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

