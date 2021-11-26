iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 856,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,606,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 69,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 139,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

