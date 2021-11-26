iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,906,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 16,095,403 shares.The stock last traded at $77.39 and had previously closed at $79.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

