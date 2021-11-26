iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 356,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,403. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.