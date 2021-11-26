iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 223.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 356,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,095,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

