iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Trimmed by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 118.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 383,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 805,939 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

