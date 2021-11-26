iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 2.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $82.61. 31,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 85,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88.

