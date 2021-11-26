iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 41,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,476,000 after buying an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 321.5% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 514,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 392,600 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $49.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

