iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,475 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $49.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

