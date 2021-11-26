iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 488,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,400,497 shares.The stock last traded at $63.58 and had previously closed at $65.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

