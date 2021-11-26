iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 297,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,109 shares.The stock last traded at $155.60 and had previously closed at $153.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.