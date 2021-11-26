iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 297,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,109 shares.The stock last traded at $155.60 and had previously closed at $153.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.
About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
