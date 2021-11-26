iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,402,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,099,440 shares.The stock last traded at $224.22 and had previously closed at $231.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

