iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $276.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

