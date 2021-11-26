iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. 65,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,344. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.