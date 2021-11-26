iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.32. 96,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.