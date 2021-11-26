iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

