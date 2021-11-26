iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.11 on Friday, reaching $462.17. 289,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

