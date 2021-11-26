iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.66. The company had a trading volume of 220,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

