iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $88,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.