iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $129.65. 62,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

