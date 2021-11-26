iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.82% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

IHF opened at $271.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $222.90 and a 1 year high of $283.89.

