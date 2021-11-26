iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.72% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

