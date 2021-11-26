iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 2,957,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

