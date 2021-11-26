Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Critical Comparison

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Isos Acquisition and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Manchester United has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Manchester United.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Manchester United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $665.67 million 1.01 -$124.11 million ($0.68) -22.76

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -16.15% -10.76% -2.62%

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Manchester United on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

