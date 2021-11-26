ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading Down 11.5%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

