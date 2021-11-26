ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.06

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $58.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.