ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.06

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.06 and traded as low as $58.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 14,168 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
